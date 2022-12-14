“At the end of a long and difficult `negotiation´ with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments”. Azzurri head of delegation Gianluca Vialli announced today to the FIGC the his absence on the occasion of the next matches of the national team, expected in 2023 from the start of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. “The goal – continues Vialli – is to use all my psycho-physical energies to help my body overcome this phase of the disease, in order to be able to face new adventures as soon as possible and share them with all of you.

Gravina’s comment

—

The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, commented on the announcement as follows: “Gianluca is an absolute protagonist of the Italian national team and will continue to be so in the future. Thanks to his extraordinary fortitude, to the Azzurro and to the affection of the whole federal family, I am convinced he will be back soon. He can count on each of us, because we are a team, on and off the pitch.” Italy’s next official matches are scheduled in March for two qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championship: the 23rd in Naples against England, the 26th away to Malta.