Atmosphere “lively” by a strike of nurses. His friend Mancini and the FIGC keep in constant contact with the family

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

In a London that has woken up with the sun but also with a biting cold, Gianluca Vialli is once again fighting the battle against pancreatic cancer which has been forcing him to undergo treatment since 2017. In the clinic where he was also in the past, the today it is “enlivened” by a strike by the nursing staff who demand adequate wages by singing chants and holding up placards. Cars and buses passing in the street show solidarity by honking their horns. The scene, against which the lights of the large Christmas tree in the courtyard are the backdrop, would also be amusing if Vialli and other patients did not fight for their lives inside the hospital.

The former striker of the national team is undergoing a new cycle of treatments because the disease has subtly returned to knock on his door. It forced him to abandon his role as head of delegation of the national team and to focus only on his illness. With the support of his family and his mother who left Cremona to be by his side. His friend Mancini and the FIGC keep in constant contact hoping that this time too, as has happened in recent years, Vialli will be able to keep the tumor at bay. They hope to hug him again soon. Like all Italian football fans.

December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 1:54 pm)

