In a London that has woken up with the sun but also with a biting cold, Gianluca Vialli is once again fighting the battle against pancreatic cancer which has been forcing him to undergo treatment since 2017. In the clinic where he was also in the past, the today it is “enlivened” by a strike by the nursing staff who demand adequate wages by singing chants and holding up placards. Cars and buses passing in the street show solidarity by honking their horns. The scene, against which the lights of the large Christmas tree in the courtyard are the backdrop, would also be amusing if Vialli and other patients did not fight for their lives inside the hospital.