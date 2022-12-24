The current Real Madrid muscle manager knows him well, having had him as a player at Juventus and because, having joined his staff at the Blues, he worked with him from 1998 to 2000

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

The “Indomitable Lion” that is inside Gianluca Vialli gives hope to his friends and family. Sister Mila is expected in London tomorrow: she will be the one to spend Christmas with the former champion, to “represent” the other family members who will remain in Cremona, to make him feel with a video call as if he were among his parents and other brothers. In the meantime, however, the demonstrations of affection towards Gianluca multiply. The latest is that of Antonio Pintus, current manager of the muscles of Real Madrid champions of Europe. The Turin athletic trainer knows Vialli well because he had him as a player at Juventus and because, having joined his staff at the Blues, he worked with him from 1998 to 2000. “Luca – Pintus told the Gazzetta dello Sport – was the coach with whom I had my first experience as a manager in Chelsea. I absolutely have to thank him for the opportunity and the trust he gave me. I also had him as a player and I assure you that he is an indomitable lion, as well as a person of extraordinary intelligence and affection. Come on Luke!”.

Fight against evil — The closeness of his sister for Christmas will do good for Vialli’s morale who, in the London clinic where he has been hospitalized for a week, is grappling with a particularly delicate moment: his physique is debilitated compared to July 2021, when we saw him again in fairly good shape after winning the European Championship. Months have passed since then and checkups, which are carried out quite frequently by those who have had cancer, have revealed the most feared news: pancreatic cancer had returned to manifest itself. Hence the need for an experimental treatment, concluded in the days in which Italy were playing the two friendlies in November (Gianluca was not on the bench), which however did not give the desired results. Now he’s back in the clinic where he underwent two cycles of post-surgery chemotherapy at Humanitas in Milan (in 2017) and is still battling cancer. On his side she has the support of a state-of-the-art medical staff who try to relieve his pain and support him. On the other hand, he has the affection of those closest to him, including of course his wife Cathryn who is close to him every day. In addition there are the many fans of “Lucavialli” who on social networks are hoping for the best gift for Christmas: seeing their idol smile as in some photos on Instagram. See also Pozzo releases the ballast Teodorczyk Juve, Scamacca if Kulusevski leaves

Mancio and Samp — Among those who pray also the former companions of Sampdoria from the golden years, who had been in the Belgioioso castle (aka Villa Affaitati) owned by the Vialli family in July 2019 on the occasion of a reunion on the synthetic soccer field present. With the white Sampdoria shirt Pagliuca, Lombardo, Ivano Bonetti and of course the goal twins, Mancini and Vialli; in blue Pari, Vierchowod, Lanna, Invernizzi and Salsano. More Nuciari referee. Now the same protagonists of the friendly are waiting for positive news on the former striker’s health in the chat they have had active for years on Whatsapp. The coach acts as a point of reference with his wife and family, but given the request for privacy made by his mother and brothers, contacts are not frequent. Prayers yes. They and all of us.

