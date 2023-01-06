“There is only to pray for him on this very sad day, today words have no meaning”. Antonio Cabrini mourns the passing of Vialli, of his fraternal friend Gianluca who was touched at the time of Juventus: when the attacker arrived from Sampdoria, the full-back had just stopped playing football. However, with him there has always been a deep knowledge and an almost natural feeling between two people from the same land. As kids they went to school on the same street and were bound by strong ties between two families who know each other well and were dating even before the two were born. Seven years of difference that have never been felt between Cabrini and Vialli, childhood friends, friends forever since they went together to Cremona in the Gallery to spend the little free time that football allowed them. That football that only brought them together in the national team, when the former’s career was winding down and that of the latter was just starting.

Cabrini’s letter to Vialli in his last days of life: “Dear friend, I am writing to you, you are not alone” 06 January 2023



Their relationship has always been crystal clear, sincere, particular: a few days ago Cabrini had also written him a letter with an open heart to stay even closer to him and remind him that he was not alone in the most important match of his life. Instead, evil has taken away another champion after the immense Pelé and the great Mihajlovic. «It is a huge loss for football – Cabrini told La Stampa -, but for me it is above all the loss of a man, a friend, a boy who always has a smile on his face. Joyful, sincere, someone who always gave the right weight to things. He was a lover of life: he has suffered a lot in recent years, I hope at least that he has gone away without suffering too much ».