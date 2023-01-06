The Premier pays tribute to Vialli. Even many exes join the memory of the blue. Shearer: “Lovely man and fantastic player”

Gianluca Vialli’s death has also shocked the Premier League, and that English football where the striker had been a protagonist, becoming a Chelsea legend before the Blues became a battleship. “Today is truly a terrible day for all of Chelsea. Gianluca’s legend will live forever at Stamford Bridge” are the words entrusted to a statement by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, the new reference shareholders of the Blues. Both the men’s and women’s teams began their respective training sessions with a heartfelt minute of silence in memory of Vialli, who at Stamford Bridge already has a plaque in the wall of legends of the London stadium.

tributes — “The Premier League is deeply saddened by the death of Gianluca Vialli – we read on the social networks of the English league -. Condolences to family and friends”. Many Premier League teams, starting with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham who canceled the press conference that he was supposed to hold in the early afternoon, joined in the condolences on social media. Conte then posted his greeting on Instagram: “At dinner together in London a few months ago while we enjoyed remembering all our adventures and battles in the field. Unfortunately in recent years you have had to fight a great and terrible battle in the Life. I told you and wrote that you have always been a source of inspiration for me as my Captain and for how you were proving to be Strong, Proud and Courageous, fighting like a lion against this disease. Always in my heart. My friend. Bye Gianluca “. See also Tottenham Preview: In 6 days, there is a hidden danger in the third game, Kane hopes to continue the firepower_Watford_Conte_Arsenal

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Gianluca Vialli, who won the FA Cup both as a player and as a manager. Thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time” reads one of the Football Association’s social media accounts, the English Football Association.

freebies — “He was a fantastic person,” Graeme Souness, Vialli’s team-mate at Sampdoria, told Sky Sports UK. but I’ll first remember how incredible he was as a person.” Alan Shearer raises: “He was a really lovely person and a fantastic player”. For Gary Lineker Vialli was “one of the best people I could ever meet, and a great player”. English football is deciding how to pay tribute to him: the Premier League is at a standstill this weekend, but the third round of the FA Cup is being played with Chelsea expected on Sunday by Manchester City. A minute of applause, as champions are remembered in England, is more than deserved.

