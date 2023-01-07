Gianluca Vialli’s funeral will take place privately on Monday 9 January in London, the city where he died at the age of only 58 and where he lived with his family, dividing his time with his hometown of Cremona.

The Italy of coach Mancini, his dearest friend, mourns the soccer champion and the man, but it is not alone: ​​the national team’s tweet is joined by those of Sampdoria, his first A team after Cremonese, and Chelsea, his team English who remembered him with images of a minute of silence and with a special video on social media.

It contains the testimonies of his teammates: “a brilliant striker, a victorious coach, a wonderful man”. Sleep well, Luke.”

Vialli’s parents, brothers and nephews will be in London with his wife Cathryn Cooper and their daughters, while in Cremona there is talk of an event in the coming months to remember him.

Speaking to Alessandro Cattelan for a program on Netflix at the beginning of 2022, Vialli explained his relationship with illness and with death that he felt ever closer: “I try not to waste time, do the things you like”. And again: the one with cancer said “it’s not a battle, if I put myself into a battle I would come out destroyed”.

In the coming months, perhaps at the end of the championship, a public ceremony could be organized in Cremona. For the moment, however, for Vialli’s wife Catheryn, daughters, elderly parents and brothers it is the hardest moment and they want to live it away from the media spotlight, as far as possible.

The former Sampdoria and Juventus striker had lived in London for years. And it is precisely in the English capital that he spent the last days of his life, in a clinic near his home.