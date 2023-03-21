Registrations are open on the wedosport.net website and there are several athletes already registered, numbers that do us good

hope for the success of the event again this year.

Three distances, to satisfy athletes of all levels.

Vibram Max:the Mottarone Trails. The queen race. 50 km and 2,600 meters of elevation gain through the most beautiful

villages of the Borromeo Gulf, to then climb to the top of Mottarone, descend towards Lake Orta, go up and return

in Stresa. A difference in height that makes itself felt right away but a route as varied as only a few races

they can afford.

Vibram Trail 2 Municipalities of Mottarone:The 24 km with 1,550 D+. Departure from Baveno and arrival in Stresa always

passing through the Mottarone. 1,000 meters of elevation gain in one go! This distance we offer the

possibility of running it also in relay (Vibram Trail 2 Municipalities Up & Down Relay Mottarone): the first

fractionist will run the climb from Baveno to Mottarone and then take turns with the second fractionist who

will run the descent to Stresa.

The 15 km with 500 D+: The Vibram Mottyno Run. If some may think it’s a marginal race, yes

they are wrong. Every year the level of the athletes who participate is very high. A varied track that passes through many

of the hamlets above Stresa and then descend to the lake. This distance can also be run in non-form

competitive and in the company of your dog!

Thanks to the constant work of the APS CIPS association which keeps the paths of the area clean during

all year round the Vibram Mottyno Run route will remain marked with wooden signs

permanent. The track will then be uploaded to the Strava portal so as to create a ranking for those who do it

they will also ride outside the race weekend.

Two new partnerships: Altra Running and Dinamo

Great news also on the partnership front: in fact, two important collaborations have been signed. The first

with Altra Running, an American brand experiencing strong growth in the world of running which will be technical footwear

partner. The second with Dinamo, as nutrition partner, an emerging company of energy supplements

100% naturali e made in Italy.