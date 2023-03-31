UTMB® World Series and Vibram SpA, world leader in the production of high performance rubber soles, are proud to announce a new global partnership that will extend to all 35 events of the UTMB® World Series circuit, including the most iconic trail event running in the world, the UTMB® Mont-Blanc. This exclusive partnership will see Vibram as Official Soles Technology Supplier of the UTMB® World Series for the three-year period 2023-2025.

“The world of trail running is highly strategic for Vibram. – says Paolo Manuzzi, General Manager of Vibram – The collaboration between Vibram and the UTMB World Series stems from our company’s long tradition of closeness to outdoor sports enthusiasts”.

The CEO of the UTMB Group, Frédéric Lénart, adds: “We are very happy to welcome Vibram as Official Supplier of the UTMB World Series. The partnership between the two companies has been consolidated since the first participation in our flagship event, the UTMB Mont-Blanc, in 2008. Vibram is a well-known brand in the trail running community thanks to the very high quality of the soles, which will allow participants in the circuit races to access top-of-the-range products and improve their performance on the trails of all the world“.

Vibram’s choice to work with UTMB® derives from sharing the same values ​​related to ethics and the environment, passion for sport and commitment to the community. Vibram was founded on the basis of a revolutionary technological innovation, the CARRARMATO sole, which redefined the way athletes relate to the ground. Today, after more than 85 years of experience, Vibram continues to drive innovation in the sole sector, creating products capable of satisfying the needs of the most technical and demanding consumers.

The athletes who participate in the UTMB® are among the most passionate and committed people in the world and choosing Vibram as an official partner represents a great opportunity to increase your confidence at every step during the race. The partnership between Vibram and the UTMB® World Series will be supported by the Vibram Sole Factor Mobile Lab, where it will be possible to resole trail shoes with Vibram soles in various stages of the international trail running circuit.

In this regard, Jerome Bernard, Sport Innovation Marketing Global Director of Vibram, states: “In this way our motto, Ordinary people being extraordinary, becomes reality. The collaboration between Vibram and the UTMB World Series will help athletes (and not only) to choose from a wide range of footwear equipped with Vibram soles, specially designed for trail running and inspired by the performance of UTMB athletes”.

The next appointment on the global UTMB® World Series calendar is the triple weekend, from April 14 to 16, with the Desert RATS Trail Running Festival by UTMB® in the United States, the Ultra-Trail Ninghai by UTMB® in China and Istria 100 by UTMB® in Croatia, where runners will benefit from the Vibram Sole Factor Mobile Lab.