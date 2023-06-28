vicar tottenham – Tiscali Sport

If it’s not a fairy tale, we’re close. Moving from the Italian Serie C to the Premier League in three yearsthe richest league in the world, to play as a starter for Tottenham is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Protagonist of the beautiful sports history page is Guglielmo Vicario, until a few days ago extreme defender of Empoli. Now his future could be sparkling given that the London team paid (to the delight of the small Tuscan club) 20 million to have him in goal.

Vicar, born in 1996, he will replace French international Hugo Lloris. Yet only 3 years ago he ended up in Serie C, on loan from Cagliari to Perugia. The boy, now in the crosshairs of Mancini who called him up for the national team, exploded in 2021 on his Serie A debut with Cagliari against Inter. Ironically he was Cragno’s “vicar” but that match represented the turning point for his career. His colleague-opponent was Samir Handanovic, Tottenham’s number 1 idol as a kid.

At the end of the season, Vicario moved to Empoli where he starred in fantastic performances. His 3 consecutive saves in the space of a few seconds against Roma are unforgettable. Now the 1.94m tall boy born and raised in Udine is ready for the big challenge in London.

