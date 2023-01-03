Every promise is a debt and so yesterday evening Là di Moret in Udine, home of Empoli’s training camp, which today faces Udinese in Friuli, we went to deliver the “Messaggero Veneto Sport 2022” award to Guglielmo Vicario, the team’s goalkeeper Tuscany.

If the press office of president Corsi’s club has opened the door for us to retire (thank you so much) Guglielmo will try to lock down his door today in Friuli.

Meanwhile, he opened his heart by thanking the editorial staff of Messaggero Veneto who chose to vote him as sportsman of the year just sent to the annals, thus allowing him to win the duel with an icon of regional sport such as Giada Rossi, the Paralympic table tennis world champion .

03:31