Every promise is a debt and so we went to Là di Moret in Udine, home of Empoli’s training camp, which today faces Udinese in Friuli, to deliver the “Messaggero Veneto Sport 2022” award to Guglielmo Vicario, the goalkeeper of the Tuscan team .

If the press office of president Corsi’s club has opened the door for us to retire (thank you so much) Guglielmo will try to lock down his door today in Friuli.

Meanwhile, he opened his heart by thanking the editorial staff of Messaggero Veneto who chose to vote him as sportsman of the year just sent to the annals, thus allowing him to win the duel with an icon of regional sport such as Giada Rossi, the Paralympic table tennis world champion .

“It’s a great emotion to receive an award in my land, I’m happy to have entered Friuli in 2022 hoping to be only at the beginning of a journey,” said the 26-year-old goalkeeper who began his career at Bearzi then moved on to Donatello , to Udinese and also to the amateurs of Fontanafredda before gliding among the professionals at Venice and then churning out important performances in Empoli so much as to be called up for the national team. If the heart stays in Friuli, the head is focused on the future. With humility and effort. “The journey is long, tortuous, fascinating and fun and I fully enjoy it,” he said, pampered on sight by his parents Michele and Monica who arrived to greet him. The Vicar won the MvSport prize, Marco Silvestri the Udinese goalkeeper received the other historic recognition organized since 2003 by our newspaper together with the Udinese club association, the “Zebretta d’oro”. In Friuli, therefore, tonight will be a challenge between winners. “We’ve known Marco and we’ve already been facing each other on the fields of B and then A for a few years: there’s mutual respect and esteem,” explains Guglielmo. That he flies between the posts and also with words.