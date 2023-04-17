Vicenza-Juventus Next Gen: the Berico feeling with the Italian Cup

After 41 years, Vicenza is back to winning the Serie C Italian Cup. Already in 1982, in fact, the Berici company found itself facing Campobasso who, thanks to the historic promotion to Serie B that took place just a week earlier, went up to the stadium Saves full of enthusiasm, but after the 0-0 draw in the first leg, the second leg ended 3-1 after extra time in favor of the hosts. Unlike the rising players from Molise, Vicenza was in Serie A only three years earlier and came from a past of 40 years alternating between A and B, so even in that period the climate was certainly not the best. The fans, disappointed by the state of things, weren’t exactly in the mood to celebrate the Cup and didn’t participate en masse in the final. Sure, in the end there was the round of the field, there was applause, but nothing more after that hard-fought final. And as often happens, history repeats itself cyclically with all its courses and appeals as happened again this time against Juventus B.

Even if the desire to celebrate is not so much, the red and white people are there. Vicenza responds brilliantly, with 10,000 spectators which is equivalent to all the tickets put up for sale, otherwise and conceivably many more spectators could have flocked to this race.

There is certainly waiting. It’s a final and everyone always likes to win, God forbid. But proportionally, the people of Vicenza are much more interested in getting out of the hell of C, a narrow and badly experienced category from the square. Given the trend of the season above all, very disappointing from the point of view of the results, but even more embittered by the often lackluster performances of the players, the boys of the curve after having discussed it at length, have come to the conclusion of staying out of the steps during the first 10 minutes of the match, complete with an empty wedge. Then the cheering… for the city, for the curve. And so it was. A great cheer this evening: deafening, initial impact choreography with many red and white flags and smoke. Even the choirs were continuous until the ninetieth, demonstrating how much love there is for these colors.

More or less the same line is the one for which i have decided Very faithful in the distinct ones, even if with some differences. Silence for the first 45 minutes, then off with cheering until the end. At the beginning of the race, they only display the patch Very faithful covered by a banner that reads “JERSEY ONLY”. No choir and no flag. From their side too the signal is clear. Then at the beginning of the second half the choreography with red and white bands covering the whole sector is beautiful. Sector today that she returns to sing as in truth she hasn’t heard in a long time.

Juventus fans in the north curve, where some Vicenza people also sneaked in and somehow managed to buy a ticket for that sector. The Bianconeri hang flags in their sector but there is no organized group.

The match, between ups and downs for both teams, is always lively and interesting and ends 3-2 for the red and white. The cup is therefore from Vicenza. The players celebrate, albeit in a quiet way. There is the modern confetti, stage and lots of medals to anticipate the delivery of the trophy. There is no party for the ultras, there are still too many open wounds. THE Very faithful they display the banner “ONLY FOR THE JERSEY” for the entire duration of the award ceremony, while a rather peremptory banner unfolds in the Curva Sud (“THERE IS NOT A FUCK TO CELEBRATE BUT SERIES B TO CONQUER. OUT THE BALLS”) which will then cause a lot of discussion, polarizing and opposing the various parties in sterile disputes when it would certainly be more useful to ask at least the shred of a question about what lies beneath these discrepancies.

In the championship the regular season is now at the end, we’ll then see what will happen in the C playoffs and what interesting games it will reserve in terms of fans, what is certain is that Vicenza is among those squares that deserve the cadetteria for the tradition and history of the team and the fans. although unfortunately only one will rise in the end.

Marcellus Casarotti