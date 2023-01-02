Home Sports “Victim of a Murderous Regime”
Sports

“Victim of a Murderous Regime”

by admin
“Victim of a Murderous Regime”

Bologna, January 2, 2022 – One torchlight to remind Mehdi Zare Ashkzarithe thirty-year-old Iranian e Unibo student who died in Iran after twenty days of coma following at torture suffered in prison after being arrested during a demonstration.

Read more:

Died after torture in Iran, Amnesty: “He had studied and worked in Bologna”

In the square Scaravilli they gathered more than 50 peoplefriends, college mates and many of the Iranian community in Bologna. Everyone to light a candle for Mehdisomeone leaves flowers on his photos remembering him as “one of us”, but also as a victim “that the regime killer killed”.

Watch the video The funeral in Iran

The memory of friends

Abbas, one of his old friendrecalls their first meeting: “It was 2015, we met in Italian embassy to apply for visa permission. We have since become friends. It always was elegant, with a smile on his face and was very busy. In fact, to maintain itself since 2018 he worked as an assistant in a pizzeria takeaway from the university area”.

And to pay homage to his memory there is also Setareh who struggles to hold back tears: “We met in one of the many parties here in Bologna, it was nice to meet other Iranian people. Today I find it hard to believe this bad news because it is not possible that, even today, a boy has to die at the hands of a murderous regime”.

Around the photos of Medhi and at candles that draw his name, a flag with the colors of Iran reads “Free Iran”. And, as another friend of Medhi, Hekmat, recalls, “we dream of a free Iran”.

You may also like

Milan, Ballo-Touré operated on right shoulder: out for...

Manchester United, a center forward is needed for...

Premier League 01 January 03 Brentford vs Liverpool_Away_Jackpo_Match

Del Bo (FIGC): «Voghe and Pavia driving the...

Odds Spezia-Atalanta, the Goddess is not wrong at...

Juve, from the unknown Pogba to Fagioli: where...

Martina Navratilova disease: throat and breast cancer in...

Love at first sight in the convent: the...

Arthur vents: “2022, the most difficult year of...

David James’ 39+21 Tianjin victory over Fujian ends...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy