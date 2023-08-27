Victor Kiplangat takes gold in the marathon

Ugandan Victor Kiplangat, with his national flag, after his victory in the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, August 27, 2023. BEN STANSALL / AFP

He crossed the line alone after distancing Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase five kilometers from the finish. Ugandan Victor Kiplangat won the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday, August 27.

The 23-year-old rider offers the world title to his country ten years after his compatriot Stephen Kiprotich.

Victor Kiplangat completed the race in 2 hours 08 minutes and 53 seconds. Leul Gebresilase finally adorns himself with bronze (2 h 09 min 19 s), overtaken in the last meters of the race by the Israeli vice-champion of Europe Maru Teferi, who wins silver in 2 h 09 min 12 s .

Starting cautiously, Hassan Chahdi managed a superb comeback. He finished 7th (2 h 10 min 45 s), the best French place in the history of the discipline – until then the 11th place of Philippe Rémon, in 1997, in Athens. Mehdi Frère finished 18th; Morhad Amdouni gave up.

In women, Ethiopia believed in the triple

The day before, the women’s event had been marked by an Ethiopian double: Amane Beriso Shankule had beaten her compatriot Gotytom Gebreslase.

The 31-year-old athlete, second in the prestigious Boston Marathon in the spring, finished alone in Heroes’ Square in northern Budapest, in 2 h 24 min 23 s, eleven seconds ahead of her youngest, 28, holding the world title.

Ethiopian gold medalist Amane Beriso Shankule (left) and silver medalist Gotytom Gebreslase (right) help their compatriot Yalemzerf Yehualaw after the women’s marathon at the World Championships in Athletics in Budapest, August 26, 2023. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

Ethiopia has long been able to believe in the hat-trick, but Yalemzerf Yehualaw stuck in the last kilometers (5th), in favor of the Moroccan Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi 2 h 2 min 17 s), in bronze.

