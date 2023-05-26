Victor Riu and Julien Sale in the Top 10 at the Copenhagen Challenge

American Julian Suri is the provisional leader in Copenhagen. The 32-year-old – already a winner in Denmark on the European Tour – returned a card of 67 (-5) allowing him to take first place thanks to an eagle at 18, 4 birdies and a bogey: “I feel like I’m heading in the right direction, and I just need to be as consistent as possible over a four-day period. I won here in Denmark in 2017, I always like to come back here, the people are super nice and it’s nice to see some sunshine. In windy conditions like these, you can’t pretend. I just want to keep those good feelings, keep working on the same things and keep moving forward. »
He is followed by local Alexander George Frances and Briton Jack Senior at -4. The Dane made 6 birdies and 2 bogeys while the Englishman made an eagle at hole n°18 like the leader, 4 birdies and 2 bogeys.
Behind them, we can count the Frenchman Victor Riu in 4th position. Author of 5 birdies and 2 bogeys, the 38-year-old is at -3 total. He is alongside German Michael Hirmer, Italian Aron Zemmer, Swede Adam Blomme, Spaniard Emilio Cuartero Blanco and South African Casey Jarvis.
A shot behind, the second Habs in the Top 10 is Julien Sale at -2. The 25-year-old made 4 birdies and 2 bogeys after this first round. He is accompanied by ten other players in 10th position.
Benjamin Hebert, 21e
As for the other French people involved in the Danish tournament, Benjamin Hebert is trailing his predecessor at -1 in 21st position. He is ahead of Félix Mory, 33rd in par.
Above par, we find Ugo Coussaud, Pierre Pineau and Robin Roussel at +1 in 52nd position. Clément Berardo is 72nd at +2 while Romain Wattel is 91st at +3 and Tom Vaillant is 108th at +4. Further on, at +6, Jean Bekirian is 132nd. His compatriots Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon and Sébastien Gros are respectively at +8 and +9.