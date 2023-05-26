Victor Riu and Julien Sale in the Top 10 at the Copenhagen Challenge

American Julian Suri is the provisional leader in Copenhagen. The 32-year-old – already a winner in Denmark on the European Tour – returned a card of 67 (-5) allowing him to take first place thanks to an eagle at 18, 4 birdies and a bogey: “I feel like I’m heading in the right direction, and I just need to be as consistent as possible over a four-day period. I won here in Denmark in 2017, I always like to come back here, the people are super nice and it’s nice to see some sunshine. In windy conditions like these, you can’t pretend. I just want to keep those good feelings, keep working on the same things and keep moving forward. »