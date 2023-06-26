Victor Wembanyama among Spurs legends: I couldn’t wish for better models

Victor Wembanyama, back from the first day in San Antonio as a Spurs player, has published a photo on his social channels together with 4 legends of the Texan franchise.

Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lcw7cvbeTt — Wemby (@vicw_32) June 25, 2023

From left we see Sean Elliot, Admiral David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan.

“I could not have wished for better models”, writes the French phenomenon, whose abundant 220 cm are quite evident when compared to Robinson and Duncan, both around 2.15 meters.

