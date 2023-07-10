Victor Wembanyama changes gears: 27+12 against Portland

Victor Wembanyama scores 27 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ knockout at the Las Vegas Summer League against the Portland Trail Blazers. 80-85 the final.

For the French center 9/14 from the field, 2/4 from 3, 7/12 from the line, 12 rebounds including 4 offensive, 1 steal, 3 blocks and 3 turnovers. A notable leap in quality after the 9 points and 8 rebounds in the opening match against Charlotte.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

