Home » Victoria withdraws from hosting the Commonwealth Games
Sports

Victoria withdraws from hosting the Commonwealth Games

by admin
Victoria withdraws from hosting the Commonwealth Games

The Australian state of Victoria has withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Regional Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that the costs for the major sporting event would now go beyond the scope.

The region is not prepared to spend 6 billion Australian dollars (around 3.6 billion euros) for a 12-day event. “That’s more than double the estimated economic benefit the Games would bring to our state,” Andrews tweeted.

Andrews emphasized that his government would rather put the money into housing, sports infrastructure and tourism projects. Australia’s Guardian quoted the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) as saying the decision was “a huge disappointment.”

No Commonwealth Games 2026?

It is unclear whether the games, which were planned for March 17th to 29th, 2026, will take place at all. Other Australian states have reportedly ruled out covering the Games.

Victoria was announced as the host in April 2022. Every four years, the best athletes from the Commonwealth countries compete at the games. Last year they were held in Birmingham, England

See also  Nicolò, Salvatore, Alessio and Joao Pedro fourth dark

You may also like

Golden State Warriors, training camp deal per Jerome...

Chris Taylor’s Grand Slam Propels Dodgers to Victory,...

THE GOLDEN ERA OF ASHTON EATON BEGINS AT...

Chengdu Customs Enhances Efficiency for Universiade Travelers with...

Wimbledon winner Alcaraz was the first to secure...

“It’s a hard defeat to swallow but I...

the route of the sixteenth stage, a time...

The Chinese Huayou Team Makes History with Gold...

Trieste, spectacular dives from 27 meters high in...

World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka (Japan):

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy