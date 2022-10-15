pavia

Victories and two provincial master records in the athletics meeting held in San Donato Milanese, valid as Miglio Ambrosiano and tenth round of the Club del Miglio.

Roberto “Bobo” Melani, 100 Torri, has signed the new provincial record on 400 over 65 with a time of 1’06 “90, while Massimo Bono, Podistica Robbiese, has achieved the one on the over 45 mile with a time of 4’56 “ninety two. The first overall in the mile was Matteo Locatelli, Iriense Voghera, who crossed the finish line in 4’32 ”21. Francesco Macrì, Atletica Pavese Voghera, won in the over 65s in 5’41 ”88. In second place in the over 45s was Fabio Andreoli, Ciarlaschi, with a time of 4’58 ”75. In third place in the over 40s, Lorenzo Bonemazzi, Tidiesse, finished in 5’12 ”19. Two fourth places: in the Promises category with Andrea Caresana, Podistica Robbiese, in 4’51 ”18 and in the over 35s with Giuseppe Zabbara, Avis Pavia, in 5’31” 18. In the women Simona Viola, Avis Pavia, started in the lead but was overtaken and finished in second place in the mile with a time of 5’31 ”43. Rosanna Rossi, from Iriense, won among the over 65s in 7’34 ”69. Greta Repossi, Virtus Binasco, crossed the finish line in absolute first place in the 400 floors with a time of 1’02 ”20. Cristian Tarantola, Cento Torri, got on the second step of the podium in the rookies10 in the launch of the vortex with the measure of 29.02. Luca Moretti, Iriense Voghera, placed third in the triple jump with the measure of 11.80 obtained in the second test. Martina Tarantola, 100 Torri & Vigevano Young, finished in eighth place in the girls category on the distance of 1000 meters, finished in 3’28 ”63. –