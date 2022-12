Vittorio Adorni, great cycling champion, has died at the age of 85. Born in San Lazzaro Parmense on November 14, 1937, he was a professional cyclist from 1961 to 1970, winning the Giro d’Italia in 1965 and graduating world champion in 1968. Then his career as a TV commentator and sports director at Salvarani and Bianchi- Campagnolo: Adorni’s great career