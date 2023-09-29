Victories for Ried and Stripfing/Weiden

SV Ried and Stripfing won on Friday in the ninth round of the Admiral 2nd League. The Innviertel team beat SV Horn 5-0 (2-0) in front of their own audience, the promoted team prevailed at FC Dornbirn 3-1 (2-0). The duel between FC Liefering and DSV Leoben ended 2:2 (1:1).

In Ried, the home team dictated the game from the start and made things clear early on with a double strike from Nikki Havenaar (20th) and Mark Grosse (22nd). After the break, Oliver Steurer (59th), Grosse (77th) and Belmin Beganovic (83rd) secured the decisive victory.

The away team dominated in Dornbirn – Stripfing had everything under control in the Ländle and took the lead early on through Darijo Pecirep. After optimal preparatory work from Moritz Wels, the ex-Austria Klagenfurt goalgetter only had to finish into the empty goal (5th). Wels then made it 2-0 himself, the Austria player was successful with a shot into the near corner (26th). Lars Nussbaumer’s Dornbirn goal (85th) came too late, Pecirep (89th) eliminated the last doubts about a victory for the Stripfingers.

The Lieferingers wrote again after three defeats in a row. Leoben took the lead through a penalty converted by Kevin Friesenbichler (29th), but then the hosts managed to turn things around. Moritz Neumann also overcame DSV goalie Zan Pelko with a bit of luck (41st), and a remarkable individual action from Moussa Yeo made it 2-1. As the Red Bull talent pool headed for victory, Deni Alar struck for Leoben (86th). For the Styrians it was the first point win after five league defeats en suite.

Admiral 2nd League, ninth round

Freitag:

Liefering – Leoben 2:2 (1:1

Goals: Neumann (41st), Yeo (76th) or Friesenbichler (29th, penalty), Alar (86th)

Ried – Horn 5:0 2:0)

Tore: Havenaar (20.), Grosse (22., 77.), Steurer (59.), Beganovic (83.)

Dornbirn – Stripfing/Weiden 1:3 (0:2)

Goals: Nussbaumer (85th) and Pecirep (5th, 90th), Wels (26th)

St. Pölten – GAK 8.30 p.m

(Live in ORF Sport +)

Saturday:

Kapfenberg – Admira 2.30 p.m

FAC – Bregenz 2:30 p.m

Sunday:

Lafnitz – Vienna 10.30 Uhr

(Live in ORF Sport +)

Sturm Graz II – Amstetten

