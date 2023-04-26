Victory against BVB: Mainz 05 is German A-Junior champion

Status: 04/23/2023 8:02 p.m

The U19s of the Bundesliga soccer club FSV Mainz 05 are German A-Junior champions for the second time. Mainz defeated defending champions Borussia Dortmund.

The team around six-time Bundesliga player Nelson Weiper won the final of the A-Junior Bundesliga at home on Sunday 4-2 (2-2, 0-0) after extra time against BVB.

Aiman ​​Dardari scored the decisive 3:2 lead in the 112th minute, Grigorijs Degtjarevs (120+5) increased shortly before the final whistle. Mainz had previously taken the lead twice after a goalless first half in front of more than 15,000 spectators. The goals from Lovis Bierschenk (51st) and Bundesliga professional Nelson Weiper (86th) were equalized by Cole Campbell (83rd) and Paris Brunner (88th).

Dortmund missed tenth title

Dortmund around Bundesliga-experienced Tom Rothe and Dutch striker Julian Rijkhoff missed their tenth title and their third in a row. BVB last became U19 champions in 2019 and 2022, in between the championships were not played due to the corona pandemic. Dortmund had defeated Hertha BSC in the semifinals, Mainz had reached the final against 1. FC Köln. VfB Stuttgart remains the U19 record winner with a total of ten titles.

Last Mainz triumph in 2009 under Tuchel

Mainz had celebrated the only triumph so far in 2009, at that time under the current Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. On June 28, 2009, André Schürrle and Mario Götze faced each other in the final of the A youth championship at the Bruchweg Stadium in Mainz. In front of 11,000 spectators, Götze scored to make it 1-1, but after the Mainz team won 2-1, 05 captain Schürrle was able to lift the championship trophy. Together with Tuchel, who celebrated his first big appearance on the coaching stage at the time. “It was very exciting,” said the then 35-year-old Tuchel. “It was my first game as head coach in front of a crowd like this.”