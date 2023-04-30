Victory against Hertha BSC: After whistles at the break – FC Bayern lacklusterly back at the top of the table

FC Bayern did not convince again, but were able to use Borussia Dortmund’s mistake. Munich struggled for a long time against bottom Hertha BSC and had to wait before the return to the top of the table was perfect. At the break there had been a loud whistling concert.

JOshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller clenched their fists as they stood in front of the Bayern fans’ block after the final whistle. The duo breathed relief and probably joy. With a 2-0 (0-0) win against bottom-placed Hertha BSC, FC Bayern returned to first place in the Bundesliga.

However, the majority of this team seemed as unemotional and uninspired as the pitch during the previous 90 minutes when they made their obligatory walk to the fans. A question of mentality, or maybe the past few weeks, which had given little cause for joy and inspiration. “We are very satisfied. We scored two great goals, we’re first and that’s good for us,” said Kingsley Coman.

Real emotions: Thomas Müller after the final whistle Source: Getty Images/Alexander Hassenstein

In the end, only one thing was important on Sunday: unlike last time, at least the result was right this time, so that Borussia Dortmund could use the blunder and set course for the eleventh championship in a row with a one-point lead. Serge Gnabry (69th minute) and Coman (79th) saved coach Thomas Tuchel and the Bayern bosses a tedious afternoon. A victory that lacked the shine and that didn’t look very masterly due to the bloodless performance. “Only FCB will be German champions,” the voice rang loudly through the Munich arena after there had been loud whistles at the break.

“It took a long time to get the first goal. A little too long because we missed big chances. Our self-confidence is not the greatest,” recognized Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel and warned his team to be calm and patient during the half-time break: “Take a deep breath. Breathe, breathe, breathe. and then carry on.”

The heavily weakened Berliners from coach Pal Dardai are on the way to the second division despite self-sacrificing defense work after the next defeat and (partial) successes of the competition. The gap to the relegation rank is six points. “The team fought well, but the boys have to learn to push out a little more courageously,” said Hertha’s coach.

Thomas Müller again only on the bench

As in the best of times as a management duo, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß sat together in the grandstand. However, they did not see a Bayern performance inspired by the BVB draw. Your heart club recorded plenty of ball possession, many corners and shot attempts. Rummenigge and Honorary President Hoeneß were only able to celebrate goal celebrations against the defensively weak bottom of the Bundesliga team in the closing stages. Hoeneß had imagined things differently when he talked shop with Tuchel during a much-admired visit to the training ground this week.

The Munich team, who again started without captain Thomas Müller, lacked the pace and finesse to overcome the defensive Hertha team. The performance in front of 75,000 spectators was further proof that an enforcer is missing from the center of attack. Sadio Mané, who again took the place of the injured Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, lacked precision and timing. With dissatisfied expressions, the criticized Bayern bosses Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic followed the very committed but only late successful performance on the pitch. They blew through with relief.

Two good shots by Coman (35′) and Gnabry (41′) used Hertha keeper Oliver Christensen to distinguish himself. That wasn’t enough for the fans who were craving the eleventh title one after the other – at the break there were a lot of whistles. There was also after Coman fell in the penalty area (27th). Referee Patrick Ittrich, whose colleague Sascha Stegemann was heavily criticized for the Dortmund draw, rightly did not point to the penalty spot.

Mané (48′) and Matthijs de Ligt (50′) with two headers initiated a superior second half, in which Tuchel brought another offensive power by bringing in Leroy Sané, and Müller also came. But the appearance of the 49-year-old coach on the sidelines was not at least visibly satisfying for a long time. Freed, he took a seat on the bench after Gnabry’s lead – after four competitive games without a win, he was finally able to celebrate success again. A smile crossed his face after Coman’s hit.