Victory against Ingolstadt: Halle makes a big step towards relegation

Hallesche FC has taken a big step towards staying up. The people of Saalestadt won 1-0 against FC Ingolstadt and thus secured three “vital” points.

HFC coach Sreto Ristic made three changes to the starting eleven compared to the 4-1 draw in Mannheim. 19-year-old Lucas Halangk and Nico Hug started in place of Sören Reddemann, who was on the bench, and the injured Niklas Kreuzer. Hug’s assignment was on the brink to the end due to groin problems. In addition, Tom Zimmerschied is preferred to Sebastian Müller (bank).

Ingolstadt coach Michael Köllner made a change after beating Verl 3-1. Valmir Sulejmani played for Patrick Schmidt from the start.

Hall with the better chances

There was a lot at stake for both teams, because the Ingolstadt team weren’t completely off the hook either. The early minutes belonged to the people of Halle. They acted powerfully and made some promising attacks. Dominik Steczyk had the first really good chance in the tenth minute. The Polish center forward fired from 18 meters, Marius Funk in the FCI box blocked to the side. Halle’s goalkeeper Felix Gebhardt had to intervene for the first time after a good 20 minutes and saved a shot from Valmir Sulejmani for a corner.

Halle’s Tom Zimmerschied pulls to block Dominik Franke.

In the meantime it went up and down, the hosts continued to show the better part. In the 35th minute, Tom Zimmerschied hit the side netting, just before the break tea, Steczyk took the ball directly and forced Ingolstadt’s keeper Funk to make a brilliant save. With 0:0 the sides were changed.

Ingolstadt helps – Halle scores three points

After the break, Halle went on the offensive and were rewarded after 50 minutes. However, they did not score the opening goal themselves, because the Schanzer helped a lot. After a cross from Nico Hug, Ingolstadt’s Dominik Franke unhappily let the ball drip off his thigh and maneuvered the object of dispute into his own goal. The people of Halle didn’t care, they wanted more. The Saalestadt team continued to attack early and keep the Ingolstadt team busy. Fifteen minutes before the end, the hosts wanted to see a foul on Zimmerschied in the Ingolstadt penalty area, but referee Mario Hildenbrand decided “ball played” and didn’t give a penalty.

Halle cheers after the tour.

So the Halle lead remained narrow. The game had cost the HFC kickers a lot of strength, in the end the Ingolstadt team became “rebellious” again. Halle’s goalkeeper Gebhardt had to save against Felix Keidel in the 82nd minute, whose shot almost landed in the Kreuzeck. With a lot of fighting spirit and skill, Halle brought the well-deserved threesome across the finish line. Hallesches FC’s next appearance will be next weekend at 1. FC Saarbrücken.

Halle's coach said:

