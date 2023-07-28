Home » Victory against Schalke to start the second division
Sports

Victory against Schalke to start the second division

by admin
Victory against Schalke to start the second division

Goalscorer Robert Glatzel and Jean-Luc Dompé gave Hamburger SV the perfect start to the 2nd Bundesliga. Both scored in injury time in the spectacular 5:3 (1:2) in the promotion favorites game against FC Schalke 04 to the celebrated victory. In the highly entertaining game, both traditional clubs demonstrated their offensive strength – but also that they are not unbeatable.

In addition to Glatzel (90+1), who also scored the lead (17th), and Dompé (90+9), László Bénes (56th/foulelfmeter and 60th) was successful for HSV. Assan Ouédraogo (22nd), Thomas Ouwejan (45th + 1) and record man Simon Terodde (66th) scored for the relegated team. Schalke’s Ibrahima Cissé saw the yellow-red card (71st).

A lot of things seemed first class on this mild summer evening in Hamburg. As in the 2021/22 season, three weeks before the start of the Bundesliga, the German Football League sent the two major clubs into the opening game, both of which urgently want to be promoted. The 57,000 spectators in the sold-out Volksparkstadion celebrated the return of their teams right from the start – the Hamburg supporters clearly more in the opening minutes.

Glatzel tried it in the fifth minute, but the new Schalke goalkeeper Marius Müller was there. In the second attempt by the 29-year-old striker after a sharp pass from HSV newcomer Immanuël Pherai, Müller was powerless. HSV coach Tim Walter cheered energetically on the sidelines and he would have been even happier if Pherai hadn’t failed to thwart Müller when he had his own big chance a little later (19′).

See also  Bitter setback for HSV - defeat at 1. FC Magdeburg | > - Sports

Schalke, who needed 18, 19 minutes to get into the game, became increasingly stronger despite being behind. The equalizer by the youngster Ouédraogo, who had been Schalke’s youngest professional player since Friday evening at the age of 17 years and 80 days, came about after second division record scorer Simon Terodde deliberately dropped the ball. The 35-year-old captain with HSV past had actually already said goodbye in Gelsenkirchen, but extended it again after relegation.

So everything as always at HSV? The Hamburgers had failed last season, in particular due to the weak defense compared to the top team, the knockout in the relegation had a long-lasting effect on the Elbe. New signing Levin Öztunali, the grandson of HSV legend Uwe Seeler, tried to take the lead again in the 36th minute. But Müller was there again.

Excitement until the final minutes

Instead, it was initially even more bitter for the hosts on the other side of the field when Ouwejan scored a technically strong shot to give Schalke the lead just before the break. S04 last won in Hamburg almost eight years ago when today’s Bayern star Leroy Sané met.

The supposed third Schalke goal by Terodde in the 53rd was disallowed because of an offside position. But it added to the game’s entertainment value, which only increased a few moments later. Cissé caused the penalty kick, which Bénes safely converted. It got loud in the stadium – and even more so when Bénes completed a counterattack in an exemplary manner to take the lead.

See also  Super Udinese does not give gifts: four slaps to Salernitana, which however is saved

Published/Updated: Published/Updated: Frank Heike, Hamburg Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 3 Marcus Bark, Gelsenkirchen Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 4

Supported by the crowd, Hamburg continued to play offensively, but conceded a goal again. Terodde appeared where a striker has to appear and overcame HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes in his 173rd second division goal. Conveniently near the Schalke fan curve. The dismissal of Cissé didn’t make things easier for the guests in the closing stages. Both teams had further great chances, Hamburg’s Miro Muheim hit the post (81st). And then came Glatzel and Dompé.

You may also like

Ibrahimovic, overturned to the sea by applause

Icardi stays at Galatasaray, PSG sells him permanently...

Case of Ukrainian Olha Charlan: Fencing Federation lifts...

WTA Prague Open: Czech police stop Russian tennis...

Football: Newcomer in the 2nd division – that’s...

Lynn and Kelly Join Dodgers in Trade from...

the Italians in the race – breaking latest...

HSV gala against Schalke: “A spectacle. That’s what...

Jets set to meet with Dalvin Cook, reportedly...

Verstappen is the fastest, Leclerc gets pole position

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy