Austria’s 3×3 women’s basketball team lost 12:18 to Spain on Tuesday at the Rathausplatz in Vienna on the first day of the home World Cup after beating the Netherlands 21:12.

On Thursday, Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Sigrid Koizar, Camilla Neumann and Sarah Sagerer are still waiting for the group matches against Brazil and France (both live on ORF Sport +). The winners of each of the four pools advance directly to the quarter-finals. Second and third place finishers play the other places in a play-in.