Victory and draw for Barça in the premiere of LaLiga Promises

06/16/2023 at 21:23

CEST


The Alevín A blaugrana beat Valencia with a goal from Dragos (1-0) and drew against Celta (1-1) with a goal from Aritz

This Saturday the pass to the quarterfinals is played in the matches against Rayo and Osasuna

The first day of the XXX national edition of LaLiga Promises was a complete success. For Barça’s Alevín A, who played half of the group stage matches -this year more demanding than in any other edition, because only the first two qualify and they do so directly to the quarterfinals-, a debut with victory and a draw in the afternoon duel.

The team they lead Jordi Perez y Christian Lopez debuted with a 1-0 victory against Valencia, with a goal from Dear Buffaloone of the most outstanding footballers of this generation of Catalans along with Jan Rizos, Adrian Sanchez y Mamadou Keita.

In the second game, against Celta, the blaugranas took the lead with an early goal from the defender Aritz Lairado and the Galicians tied the tie a few minutes from the end with a goal from jacobto the flag bearer’s pass Tony Dovaletoday a player for CD Ejido.

Thus, Barça will play the move to the quarterfinals this Saturday. The two games, against Rayo and Osasuna -especially the first-, will be key for the current (and twelve times) champion of the national Promises to be in the final phase of the tournament.

FULL

Precisely the Rayo, “the surprise of this edition” according to Santi Cazorla, is one of the four teams that won all their games (2) on Friday. Real Madrid and Betis did the same, with one more (3) and Espanyol also won the two they played.

See also  After the Champions League, the golden era is over

During the morning of today the group phase will finish playing and in the afternoon the quarterfinals will be played. Tomorrow, semifinals and the grand finale. There is a lot of show to see.

