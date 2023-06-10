Victory at the Giro d’Italia with a minimal margin

The 33-year-old Slovenian doesn’t let himself be thrown off course by a breakdown. A former colleague from ski jumping becomes a helper – purely by coincidence.

Against a historical backdrop in Rome: the former ski jumper Primoz Roglic celebrates his triumph at the Giro d’Italia. Imago

And there it was again: the telemark jump on the podium of the Giro d’Italia. Primoz Roglic, the former ski jumper, performed it together with his son Lev on Sunday. There was no better stage imaginable to commemorate the dual sporting career again.