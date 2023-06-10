Home » Victory at the Giro d’Italia with a minimal margin
Sports

Victory at the Giro d’Italia with a minimal margin

by admin
Victory at the Giro d’Italia with a minimal margin

The 33-year-old Slovenian doesn’t let himself be thrown off course by a breakdown. A former colleague from ski jumping becomes a helper – purely by coincidence.

Against a historical backdrop in Rome: the former ski jumper Primoz Roglic celebrates his triumph at the Giro d’Italia.

Imago

And there it was again: the telemark jump on the podium of the Giro d’Italia. Primoz Roglic, the former ski jumper, performed it together with his son Lev on Sunday. There was no better stage imaginable to commemorate the dual sporting career again.

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo VS Manchester United talks collapsed! Cristiano Ronaldo insists on playing in the Champions League and Manchester United forcibly keep people – yqqlm

You may also like

Riots overshadow promotion second leg: SpVgg Unterhaching is...

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Tennis French Open: N. Djokovic vs. C. Ruud...

‘Man City among the greatest sides I have...

VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy