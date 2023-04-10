Home Sports Victory for Spaniard Jon Rahm
Sports

Victory for Spaniard Jon Rahm

by admin
Victory for Spaniard Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm made spectacular use of one of the longest closing days in the history of the year’s first major to catch up. The 28-year-old Spaniard won the 87th Masters in Augusta (Georgia) with a final round of 69 and a total of 276 strokes (12 under par). It is his second major success after the US Open three years ago. The Basque snatched victory from American Brooks Koepka, who had been in the lead after 18, 36 and 54 holes, on a total of 30 holes that had to be played on Easter Sunday due to the weather disruptions.

As round three resumed early that morning, the Basque was four strokes behind Koepka – a deficit that Rahm immediately reduced to two strokes. It helped that Koepka, who had already triumphed four times at one of the four highlights of the season, never found his game that day and literally collapsed. In the end, after a round of 75 strokes, the 32-year-old American even had to share second place with his 52-year-old compatriot Phil Mickelson, who played the best round of the day with 65 strokes. The 52-year-old left-hander set a record with this second place: The three-time Masters champion is now the oldest “runner-up” in the history of this traditional tournament.

But the man of the day on this wonderful, sunny spring day (16 degrees) was Rahm. After the sixth hole, he had ousted his teammate from the top spot for the first time and, apart from a mistake on the ninth hole, he finished his round without a single mistake. He seemed calm, composed, patient, did not take unnecessary risks and always executed the right shots. So his victory was already certain for the fans after his fourth birdie on the 14th hole.

See also  Gp Spain, Leclerc retires without having made a mistake: a gift to Verstappen who overtakes him in the world championship

Victory on the birthday of the great idol

Rahm not only won the Masters as the fourth Spaniard after Severiano Ballesteros, José-Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia. He also achieved this triumph on a special day: April 9th, the 66th birthday of his idol Ballesteros, who died in 2011. In 1980 he was the first Iberian and first European to win the Masters and repeated this success 40 years ago. “That was a win for Seve. He was up there and helped me,” said Rahm after last year’s American winner Scottie Scheffler, who this time finished eight strokes behind in shared tenth place, had helped him into the green winner’s jacket.

You may also like

Valverde, punches in Baena after Real Madrid-Villarreal: what...

Clear victory against Greece: DHB women are allowed...

NASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell conquers Bristol dirt for...

Wuhan Three Towns team wins Chinese Football Association...

THW Kiel against SC Magdeburg – the summary

MISSING ALBACETE | Ana Belén Jiménez Armiñana left...

Bundesliga at Easter – The relationship between sport...

The West had a crazy last night of...

Opening match of China Rock Climbing League finished_Zhejiang...

Monday’s transfer gossip: Marsch, Balogun, Ziyech, Veiga, Caicedo,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy