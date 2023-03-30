Home Sports Victory for world champions Argentina: Messi scores 800th goal of his professional career against Panama
World champions Argentina have won their first international match since the World Cup in Qatar against Panama.

Superstar Lionel Messi’s team beat the Central Americans 2-0 in Buenos Aires. Messi scored the 800th goal of his professional career in front of around 83,000 spectators. Previously, Thiago Almada converted a Messi free-kick against the post to make it 1-0 for the hosts in the 78th minute. For the 21-year-old Almada from the US club Atlanta United it was the first goal in the jersey of the “Albiceleste”.

Messi moved to tears

Before kick-off, tens of thousands of fans celebrated the Argentine national team at the River Plate club’s Monumental stadium in the Argentine capital. When tango singer Ariel Ardit sang Argentina’s national anthem before the game started, Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez were moved to tears.

Argentina will play another friendly against Curaçao in Santiago del Estero on Tuesday next week.

