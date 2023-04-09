As of: 04/09/2023 8:03 p.m

Sebastian Hoeneß celebrated a successful debut as coach of VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga with a narrow 3-2 win at VfL Bochum on Sunday (April 9th, 2023) and collected three valuable points in the relegation battle.

VfB took the lead through Hiroki Ito (14th minute). After that, it took until the 58th minute for Kevin Stöger to draw for the hosts with a penalty kick. Less than 90 seconds later, Serhou Guirassy increased after a fantastic assist from Borna Sosa (60th). And just a few minutes later, Josha Vagnoman finally put the guests on the road to victory (63rd). Although Philipp Hofmann shortened again in the final phase of the game. But Stuttgart ended the game as a new table sixteenth, Bochum remains in 14th place.

Bochum, most recently unbeaten in three games in the Bundesliga, started confidently and took control of the game. But Stuttgart converted the game’s only chance to score until then: Ito put the guests in front early on when he hit a shot perfectly from a central position of 16 meters and sank the ball under the crossbar in the goal. Bochum’s goalkeeper Manuel Riemann saw the ball late against the low sun and raised his right fist too late.

But that was it until the break: neither the hosts nor the guests had any more chances to score.

Turbulent after the break

After the change of sides, a lot changed in the basement summit in Bochum. First, Konstantinos Stafylidis tested VfB keeper Fabian Bredlow with a long-range shot (48′). Then Vagnoman danced his way through the VfL defense and was only saved at the last moment by Riemann, who parried the shot from close range with a reflex (51′).

VfB provided the next highlight again – albeit to his detriment: Enzo Millot had pushed Philipp Förster in his own penalty area, Stöger converted the penalty kick to a celebrated equaliser. But the joy was short-lived.

Double strike by VfB puts VfL under pressure

The preliminary decision of this Easter game was made between minutes 60 and 63 – in each case via the right side of Bochum’s defence: First, Borna Sosa passed the ball in front of Guirassy’s feet with a wonderful outside instep pass, who only had to push the ball over the line. Then it was Millot who, after a strong individual performance, crossed the ball to the back post from the left, where VfL goalkeeper Riemann completely misjudged and Vagnoman increased the lead to 3-1 with a header.

Bochum didn’t give up. Gerrit Holtmann took an Asano cross but found his master in a brilliantly reacting Bredlow (72′). Riemann, in particular, kept pushing the people in front and wanted to avert the impending defeat at all costs: First the keeper brought Broschinski into play – still unsuccessfully (83rd). After another introduction by the goalkeeper, Hofmann then shortened after a remarkable play by the home side. However, VfL was no longer able to prevent the Swabians from winning in the hectic final phase.

Bochum at Union, Stuttgart against Dortmund

On the next matchday Bochum has to pass away at Union Berlin (Sunday, April 16th, 2023 at 5.30 p.m.). Stuttgart welcomes Borussia Dortmund the day before (3.30 p.m.).