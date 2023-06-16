Victory in the BBL final series against Bonn: Ulm is crowned champion for the first time

Status: 06/17/2023 01:02 a.m

In the fourth game of the BBL final series, the basketball players from Ratiopharm Ulm clinched the decisive third win against Telekom Baskets Bonn and are sensationally German champions. On Friday evening (06/16/2023) Ulm prevailed in the fourth game in their own hall against the guests from Bonn with 74:70 and won the best-of-five series with 3:1.

The team from Ulm, seventh in the table after the regular season, sensationally celebrated their first championship title. After winning the cup in 1996, it is the greatest success in the club’s history. The Ulmer had previously lost three series of finals for the championship in 1998, 2012 and 2016.

Ulm’s coach Anton Gavel celebrated the title in his first season as head coach. In the playoffs, after series winner Alba Berlin, Ulm also eliminated FC Bayern – and thus the two dominant teams of the past few years.

Bonn beaten in the final for the sixth time

The Telekom Baskets, the best team in the main round, on the other hand, have to wait for their first BBL title. After 1997, 1999, 2001, 2008 and 2009, this is the sixth vice championship for Bonn. After all, the Rhinelanders won the title in the Champions League.

The new master’s best thrower was Yago dos Santos, who scored 25 points. Ulms Spielmacher also received the award for the most valuable player in the final series. His opponent on the Bonn side, TJ Shorts, scored 19 points.

Ulm master – thanks more irresistible Catching up in the firing quarter

For a long time it looked as if Bonn could force a decisive fifth game on their own stadium, despite the absence of captain Karsten Tadda, Javontae Hawkins and the suspended Michael Kessens. Coach Tuomas Iisalo’s team went into the final quarter with an eight-point lead. But Ulm started an irresistible race to catch up, led by Yago dos Santos: the Brazilian playmaker scored ten points in a row.

His three to equalize the 59:59 seven and a half minutes before the end caused the hall to explode. Afterwards, Yago also took the lead. Ulm ran 18-0, Brandon Paul increased the lead to eight points with a three point five minutes from time.

In the last two minutes, Bonn came back to three points, but Bruno Caboclo spectacularly cleared Finn Delany with a block. Bonn was defeated, the master party in orange could start.

Per Günther: “Coachman, we are champions”

Ulm’s club legend Per Günther dedicated the title to longtime team manager Andi Klee, who died during the playoffs: “Kutscher, we are German champions,” Günther wrote on Twitter shortly after the final siren.