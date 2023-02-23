A motorway stage with long straight lines that made any attempt to break away illusory, unless you wanted to show your jersey. As expected, this fourth stage of the Tour of the United Arab Emirates was decided at the end of a bunch sprint won by the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE) who in a final rush overtook the Dutch Olav Kooij (Jumbo Visma) and Australian Sam Welsford (DSM). Molano stood out in 2022 by winning the final stage of the Tour of Spain in Madrid, also in the sprint.
Evenepoel still leader
No change in the general classification still dominated by the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step). Note that three breakaways will have tried their luck, taking the lead after 64 km of racing, before being caught in the last kilometers. Namely Alex Baudin (AG2R-Citroën), and the two Italians Alessandro Tonelli and Samuele Zoccarato, both crew members at Green Project-Bardiani. Three stages are still on the program.