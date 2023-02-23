Home Sports Victory in the sprint of the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano during the 4th stage
Sports

Victory in the sprint of the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano during the 4th stage

by admin
Victory in the sprint of the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano during the 4th stage

A motorway stage with long straight lines that made any attempt to break away illusory, unless you wanted to show your jersey. As expected, this fourth stage of the Tour of the United Arab Emirates was decided at the end of a bunch sprint won by the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE) who in a final rush overtook the Dutch Olav Kooij (Jumbo Visma) and Australian Sam Welsford (DSM). Molano stood out in 2022 by winning the final stage of the Tour of Spain in Madrid, also in the sprint.

Evenepoel still leader

No change in the general classification still dominated by the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step). Note that three breakaways will have tried their luck, taking the lead after 64 km of racing, before being caught in the last kilometers. Namely Alex Baudin (AG2R-Citroën), and the two Italians Alessandro Tonelli and Samuele Zoccarato, both crew members at Green Project-Bardiani. Three stages are still on the program.

See also  Ferran Solé extends at PSG until 2024

You may also like

The real reason why Westbrook joined the Clippers...

They find in Tenerife the body of a...

José Fonte (Lille) forfeit against Brest

Football regulator: New independent body provides ‘massive opportunity’...

John Motson: Legendary commentator dies aged 77

Yorkshire racism scandal: Documents relating to claims deleted...

Six Nations 2023: Mason Grady to make Wales...

Phoenix Suns, the countdown for Kevin Durant has...

Los Angeles Clippers, official the arrival of Russell...

the video of the rescue at the last...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy