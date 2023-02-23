A motorway stage with long straight lines that made any attempt to break away illusory, unless you wanted to show your jersey. As expected, this fourth stage of the Tour of the United Arab Emirates was decided at the end of a bunch sprint won by the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE) who in a final rush overtook the Dutch Olav Kooij (Jumbo Visma) and Australian Sam Welsford (DSM). Molano stood out in 2022 by winning the final stage of the Tour of Spain in Madrid, also in the sprint.

