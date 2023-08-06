Victory in the World Cup final against France: German archers win team competition

Status: 08/04/2023 05:14 p.m

The German archers did a great job at the home World Championships in Berlin and won gold in the team competition.

Michelle Kroppen, Katharina Bauer and Charline Schwarz won the recurve final against France 5:3 on Friday and also secured the team quota places for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 for the German Shooting Association (DSB) by winning the medal.

Bronze went to the team from Mexico, against which the German team prevailed in the semifinals (6:0). Kroppen is still in the mixed final alongside Florian Unruh early on Friday evening. Opponent in the fight for the gold medal is South Korea.

Individual final without German participation

The DSB has now covered four out of five Olympic competitions with quota places (individual women, team women, mixed, individual men). In the mixed and men’s singles, Unruh guaranteed the right to start by winning the European Games in Kraków.

In the singles of the home World Cup, the German starters on Thursday missed the entry into the final rounds on Sunday. In adverse conditions, Unruh was the ninth best DSB athlete. “The conditions are definitely among the ten most difficult tournaments I’ve shot so far,” said Unruh after the knockout round against Canadian Eric Peters (4: 6). “In the last match I made a lot of bad decisions.”

