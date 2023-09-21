victory with a historic score for the Blues, concern for Antoine Dupont, released after a head shock

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between France and Namibia. After a dull victory against Uruguay (27-12), the Blues have the obligation to do well against the modest Welwitschias, still looking for their first success in seven appearances in the competition. A priori, it won’t be this evening…

What is it about ? From the match of the 3rd day of the group stages of the Rugby World Cup between the XV of France and Namibia. A meeting which counts for group A where Italy is ahead, for the moment, of the Blues.

Or ? At the Vélodrome stadium, in Marseille.

At what time ? The match kicks off at 9 p.m.

On which channel ? France 2.

Qui live ? Like the Blues, The world lines up its premium team for this live with the “Valentins” – Baudry and Moinard – at the Austerlitz cauldron and the Clément Martel-Martin Untersinger duo from the Marseille stands.

The composition of the teams:

Ramos – Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey – (o) Jalibert, (m) Dupont (cap.) – Ollivon, Jelonch, Cros – Flament, Woki – Atonio, Mauvaka, Baille.

Substitutes: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, R. Taofifénua, Boudehent, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet.

Coach: Fabien Galthié.

Van den Bergh – Mouton, Deysel (cap.), Burger, Greyling – (o) Loubser, (m) Theron – Retief, Gaoseb, Katjijeko – Ludick, Tjeriko – Coetzee, van der Westhuizen, Sethie.

Les replacements: Nortje, Benade, Shifuka, Van Lill, Hardwick, Blaauw, Izaacs, Rossouw.

Coach: Allister Coetzee.

Who referees? The Englishman Matthew Carley.

What we won’t talk about? From the Pope’s high-security visit to Marseille.

To read in the meantime:

Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the winger who freed the Blues against Uruguay

Gaël Fickou, the kid from La Seyne-sur-Mer who became boss of the defense of the XV of France

“Charles Ollivon, immense and solid like the Rhune”

Facing Namibia, the XV of France determined to dispel doubts

Namibia still looking for its first victory in the competition

How did rugby spread around the world? Understand in three minutes

What do the referee’s gestures mean?

The unofficial guide

