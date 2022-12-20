The midfielder wanted to have his say on France’s defeat against Argentina by stinging the forward for some past statements.

The reaction of Arturo vidalformer midfielder also of Juventus and Inter, as well as Barcelona and Bayern Munich, now at Flamengoabout the outcome of the World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Indeed, on his stories of Instagramil Warrior he exulted for the success of Messi and his companions in the world championship tournament in Qatar by also posting a photo that portrays him with the Argentina shirt. Not only. The Chilean lashed out Mbappe for an old interview with the Frenchman from last May when he said that South American football was behind the European one.

What better occasion, then, to sting the young Frenchman than this knockout in the final? Vidalin fact, thought it well to write: “Now learn from the South Americans who invented football”.

The reference, as mentioned, is to the words of Mbappé who had declared: “[…] In South America football is not as advanced as in Europe. Looking at the last World Cup, it’s always the Europeans that win.”

December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 08:49)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

