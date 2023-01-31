Home Sports Vidal plays little but is criticized all the same: Flamengo ko in the Brazilian Super Cup
Vidal plays little but is criticized all the same: Flamengo ko in the Brazilian Super Cup

The former Juventus and Inter midfielder was severely criticized after Flamengo’s defeat by Palmeiras in the Brazilian Super Cup, despite only playing the final 21 minutes

Flamengo lost 4-3 against Palmeiras in the 2023 Brazilian Super Cup final on Saturday. Although Arturo Vidal only came on in the 80th minute of the game for Gerson, the former Juventus and Inter player received heavy criticism for his performance at the Mané Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia.

Journalist Renato Maurício has harshly judged the approach of Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira and the mengão after the defeat against Benjamín Kuscevi’s team, having been very strict with the two-time Copa América winner with Chile.

“The Flamengo bench is weak. At the end of the first half I thought about who Vitor Pereira could bring in to change the game. There is no one”, Maurício began on the YouTube channel “Ilan and Renato”.

Furthermore, Renato came down hard on the Colo Colo-trained midfielder: “Vidal is a former active player. He has nothing more to give. Flamengo must get rid of him. Vitor Pereira put Vidal on the pitch and left Pulgar on the bench.”

January 31, 2023

