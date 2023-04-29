Video | After 1249 days, “Chongqing Xiongqi” once again roared at Chongqing’s home court-Internet reporter-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Reporter Zhang Zhi) On the afternoon of this (29th), the 2023 Chinese Football Association League Two kicked off. The opening ceremony was held at the Tongliang Dragon Stadium. In the league match, they defeated Quanzhou Yaxin team 2:0 and got off to a good start. This game is also after November 27, 2019, after 1249 days, Chongqing fans once again cheered for the home team in the league. According to the official data released by the event: a total of 8168 spectators watched the game live.

Tian Xiangyu raised his arms and shouted after scoring.Hualong.com-New Chongqing client reporter Zhang Zhishe

The game officially started at 3:30 pm. Amid the long-lost “Xiongqi”, the Chongqing Tongliang Dragons suppressed their opponents. In the 69th minute, Chongqing Tongliang Dragons broke through from the left and made a low pass. Tian Xiangyu inserted in the middle Scored a goal, 1:0. Since then, the team has been fully fired, hit the post in the 78th minute, and won a penalty kick through a counterattack in the 88th minute. The 38-year-old Huang Xiyang stood on the penalty spot and calmly hit the ball into the lower left corner, rewriting the score to 2:0, Chongqing Copper The Lianglong team got off to a good start to the season with 2:0.

Fans dressed in red jerseys cheered for the players.Hualong.com-New Chongqing client reporter Zhang Zhishe

After the game, the head coach Lin Lin praised the performance of the players: “This game is our team’s first professional league game. There are six or seven players below U21 in the starting lineup. The atmosphere of the professional game has given them a lot of experience. Overall good.”

Lin Lin was deeply moved by the return of Chongqing football to the professional league: “This team is relatively young. I hope that through this year’s competition, more of our local young players can gain experience and grow and contribute to Chongqing football.”

Bronze Lianglong players continue to create threats in front of the opponent’s goal.Hualong.com-New Chongqing client reporter Zhang Zhishe

A player from Quanzhou Yaxin was sent off with a direct red card for a defensive foul.Hualong.com-New Chongqing client reporter Zhang Zhishe

The fans chanted “Chongqing Xiongqi”.Hualong.com-New Chongqing client reporter Zhang Zhishe