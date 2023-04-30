Home » Video | China Frisbee League Chongqing station ends and two teams will represent Chongqing to hit the national championship–Hualong.com
Video | China Frisbee League Chongqing station ends and two teams will represent Chongqing to hit the national championship–Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Qiu Xiaoya) On April 29-30, the 2022-2023 China Frisbee League·”Nantian Lake Cup” Chongqing Station will be held in the Sports Park of Fengdu Nantian Lake Tourist Resort. The competition lasted for two days, and nearly 200 athletes from 8 top Frisbee teams from Chongqing participated.

The Chongqing station of the China Frisbee League ended.Photo provided by the organizer

After group stage, knockout, semi-final and final, the Chongqing Wudu Frisbee team finally stood out and won the championship; the Hot Pot Hero Frisbee team won the runner-up, and the Major Frisbee team won the third place.

In June, the Chongqing Wudu Frisbee Team and Hot Pot Heroes Frisbee Team will represent Chongqing in the 2022-2023 China Frisbee League National Finals, aiming to win the national title of the season.

Players are playing.Photo provided by the organizer
Players are playing.Photo provided by the organizer

The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Sports Bureau said that in recent years, frisbee sports have developed rapidly in Chongqing and are very popular among young people, white-collar workers and college students. The holding of this event will further promote the healthy development and wide spread of frisbee sports in Chongqing, enhance the atmosphere of national fitness, and contribute to the goal of building a strong sports city in Chongqing.

