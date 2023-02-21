Home Sports Video: Courtois and Alisson’s two big mistakes during Liverpool – Real Madrid
Video: Courtois and Alisson's two big mistakes during Liverpool – Real Madrid

Video: Courtois and Alisson’s two big mistakes during Liverpool – Real Madrid

After Darwin Nunez’s sublime opener, Liverpool (temporarily) widened the gap on Tuesday against Real Madrid, in the knockout stages of the Champions League. On a seemingly innocuous ball sent by Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois made a big mistake when restarting, to allow Mohamed Salah to score (14th) and afford two records.

But Real Madrid are used to overturning complicated situations in C1, and after closing the gap (21st), Vinicius equalized (36th) taking advantage of a risky raise from Alisson.

