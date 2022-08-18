Original title: Video | Debut Score + Elected Best! Wang Shuang’s “Hot Start” in the United States

Video / All-media reporter Zhao Liangchen of Yangcheng Evening News, intern Liu Ruiming

As expected of Wang Shuang! On August 18th, Beijing time, Chinese female football star Wang Shuang, who started her third overseas trip, helped her team beat Milan Women's Football 2-0 in her first game on behalf of the Louisville team. Wang Shuang created three excellent scoring opportunities in the audience, and also scored one goal himself, and was selected as the best player of the game with more than 70% of the votes. The new journey of the Chinese women's football core player has a perfect starting point.

