Video exposure of Beijing fans rushing into the arena to embrace Messi | Beijing Invitational Tournament | Birthday | Xi Jinping

[The Epoch Times, June 16, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) On June 15, the Argentine men’s football team defeated the Australian national team 2-0 in the Beijing Invitational Tournament. Subsequently, many entries about Messi rushed into the hot search on Weibo. Among them, a fan became popular all over the Internet because he rushed into the stadium to embrace Messi. It is worth noting that the day of the competition is the birthday of Xi Jinping, the leader of the Communist Party of China. Foreign media believe that China is holding this event to celebrate Xi Jinping’s birthday.

According to comprehensive land media reports, on the evening of the 15th, in the International Football Invitational Tournament held at Beijing Workers’ Stadium, the Argentine men’s football team defeated the Australian men’s football team 2-0. Only 81 seconds into the game, Messi scored with a long shot and Argentina led 1-0.

This goal created the record for Messi’s fastest goal in his career. The previous record was 2 minutes and 06 seconds against Chelsea in 2018. It also instantly made the entry “Messi scored in 81 seconds” a hot search on Weibo.

In the 68th minute, Messi instigated an offensive pass to his teammate DePaul, and his cross assisted Pezzella’s header to break the net.

It is worth mentioning that there was an “episode” in this game. A fan rushed into the stadium to hug Messi and high-five Argentina goalkeeper Martinez. Personnel are taken away.

However, there is no official response to whether the fan will be punished in the future.

According to the “Public Security Management Punishment Law” promulgated by the Chinese Communist Party authorities, during cultural and sports and other large-scale mass activities, anyone who forcibly enters the venue and disrupts the order of cultural and sports and other large-scale mass activities shall be given a warning or a fine. Detention for not less than five days but not more than ten days.

According to the live video, the fan finally returned to the stands and said that he was “nothing, I’m not 18 years old”.

The fan also said, “I know this is a very bad behavior. I hope to use my punishment as a starting point, and the stars will increase security forces in the future.”

The outside world noticed that the day of the Beijing Invitational Tournament was the birthday of the leader of the Communist Party of China , Xi Jinping.

The New York-based media website “The China Project” reported on Monday (12th) that it was no coincidence that Messi arrived in China and the friendly match was chosen on June 15th. This day is Xi Jinping’s 70th birthday. Xi Jinping’s love for football is well known.

“Xi Jinping may not be able to realize his dream of China winning the World Cup, but someone in Chinese sports is making sure Xi Jinping can throw a 70th birthday party that he will enjoy,” the report said.

In this visit to China, the opponent of the Argentine team is not the host Chinese team, but the Australian team, which means that China is only responsible for “providing the venue”, and Chinese football players have no chance to learn from it. This situation is very rare in international football.

Hong Kong media “Letter” published an article on May 31 that the incident may be related to bureaucratic problems in Chinese football. In addition to the “approval and process” issue, if the Football Association decides to let the national football team play, it may also involve “political responsibility”, because this game is staged in the capital. If Messi and other Argentine stars “keep their hands” against the national football team, they may be criticized by fans who bought tickets at a high price for “cheating the Chinese audience’s money”; Without light, that is “disgrace to China“.

