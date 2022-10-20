On Instagram, the images of what happened a few days ago starring the PSG striker on loan at Galatasaray
Mauro Icardi has tried in every way to win back the heart of Wanda Nara. The PSG striker, former Inter Milan and now on loan to Galatasaray, has even flown to Argentina to try to put an end to what seems to all intents and purposes a love interlude between the showgirl and the singer L-Gante. But upon his arrival at home, Icardi certainly did not find the welcome he hoped for. Indeed, the security that accompanies the structure in which Wanda Nara resides has also blocked him.
This is evidenced by the exclusive images reported by Gossipeame, which explains in the margin: “The day Mauro arrived in Argentina, they explained to him that he was forbidden to enter the hotel. But then they let him in. There was an order from Wanda that if her ex-husband Mauro Icardi showed up, he had to ask her permission. “
October 19, 2022
