Mauro Icardi has tried in every way to win back the heart of Wanda Nara. The PSG striker, former Inter Milan and now on loan to Galatasaray, has even flown to Argentina to try to put an end to what seems to all intents and purposes a love interlude between the showgirl and the singer L-Gante. But upon his arrival at home, Icardi certainly did not find the welcome he hoped for. Indeed, the security that accompanies the structure in which Wanda Nara resides has also blocked him.