The Halloween party in Seoul, the first celebrated in clubs and on the street after the pandemic, has turned into a slaughterhouse: at least 146 people died and 150 were injured in the crowd that was created in an alley in the nightlife district of Itaewon. The causes of the deadly bedlam are still unclear but a fire officer claimed a large crowd had gathered in a narrow alley near the Hamilton hotel because a celebrity had been spotted. At one point, something triggered panic and hundreds of people were crushed in apocalyptic scenes shot in decides of videos that have made the rounds of social media all over the world.