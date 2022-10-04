Home Sports Video Sassuolo-Salernitana 5-0, Thorstvedt returns the card to referee Ferrieri Caputi – Video Gazzetta.it
Sports

In the match of the 8th day of Serie A, Sassuolo beat Salernitana 5-0. In goal Lauriente, Pinamonti (on a penalty), Thorstvedt, Harroui and Antiste. During the match, a curious curtain between the Norwegian midfielder and referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, who had lost the yellow card and to which the player returned it. Watch the video of the episode

