The "Wuyang Cup" ended successfully, and the wonderful game made chess fans hooked

Yangcheng Evening News 2023-02-06

The 30th “Wuyang Cup” National Chess Championship Invitational Tournament, sponsored by the Chinese Chess Association, Yangcheng Evening News, Guangzhou Sports Bureau, and the People’s Government of Liwan District, Guangzhou, ended successfully on February 5 at the central platform of Guangzhou Cultural Park. After five days of peak confrontation, Zheng Weitong, a super international chess master, won the championship and exclusively enjoyed 300,000 championship prizes.

Known as the “No. 1 Brand Competition in the Chinese Chess World“, the “Wuyang Cup” has gathered many national chess champions. For chess fans, it is like the World Cup to a football match. Knowing that the game will be resumed, chess fans rushed to tell the news. During the five-day competition, the sixteen super international chess masters on the stage moved their pieces like flying, and the chess players sang in Cantonese with cadence and lingering rhyme. A large number of chess fans in the audience were fascinated. Even if it rained heavily on the final day, a large number of chess fans still persevered in the rain and never gave up.(For more news and information, please pay attention to Yangchengpai.ycwb.com)

