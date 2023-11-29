Home » VIDEO. Toumani Camara contributes to Portland’s victory, LeBron James suffers his heaviest defeat since 2003
Sports

VIDEO. Toumani Camara contributes to Portland’s victory, LeBron James suffers his heaviest defeat since 2003

by admin

Camara was allowed to start again. In total, he was on the court for almost 17 minutes and contributed five points and two offensive rebounds to the Trail Blazers’ score, where Jerami Grant (34 pts), DeAndre Ayton (22 pts, 13 rebounds) and Malcolm Brogdon ( 24 pt) each had a significant share in the fifth victory of the season: 114-110 on the Pacers’ field.

Camara’s most beautiful score in pictures:

(Read more below the tweet)

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Philadelphia outclassed James

In the remaining games on Monday evening, Philadelphia easily defeated LeBron James’ Lakers: 94-138. The Sixers defeated the Lakers for the seventh time in a row. James, who scored 18 points, saw his team mainly struggling with three-pointers. The Lakers only made 3, while Philadelphia used a whopping 22. Losing by 44 points is his heaviest defeat in the NBA since 2003 for the 38-year-old American. Not to mention his debut year in the NBA. There was a positive side to the defeat for James. After having the highest number of points in the NBA, he now also surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the number of playing minutes. James now has more than 66,297 minutes in the NBA.

On the other side, everything went smoothly. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid achieved a triple-double (30 points, 11 assists and just as many rebounds), while Tyrese Maxey also added 31 points.

See also  Voghe, Lorusso and Bahirov to make the leap in quality

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

With the Denver Nuggets it was the big Reggie Jackson show. In the absence of star player Nikola Jokic, he led his team with 35 points and 13 assists. The LA Clippers lost 113-104.

In the other two matches, the Wizards defeated the Pistons: 126-107 and the Utah Jazz took the scalp of the Pelicans: 112-114.

(Read more below the tweet)

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Doncic and Antetokounmpo can’t both go to the Olympics

‘The Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. — © DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Luka Doncic’s Slovenia (Dallas Mavericks) and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece (Milwaukee Bucks) were drawn in the same qualifying tournament for the Paris Games on Monday. The Olympic basketball tournament will therefore have to make do without either of the two NBA stars.

Twenty-four countries were divided into four qualifying tournaments. They first compete against each other in groups of three, with the top two playing cross-finals. Only the tournament winner will qualify for the Games in Paris.

Greece is hosting a tournament in Piraeus and, in addition to Slovenia, will also face the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Croatia and New Zealand.

You may also like

Chinese athletes win two gold medals in World...

Female referees criticized: Game director Breier – “We...

Rafael Leao at Corriere: «I smile even in...

Premier League “Manchester City Derby” Manchester City reverses...

Champions League: Lazio Rome at FC Bayern –...

Chicharito Hernández ‘gets hooked’ with a Chivas fan

Indian Wells: Paolini tops with Rybakina and Swiatek

Diving World Cup Montreal: Chinese team ends with...

“FIA president Ben Sulayem is under investigation for...

Handball: The strange contract extension with national coach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy