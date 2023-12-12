VIDEO. Toumani Camara produces a fantastic block, but loses with Portland against the Clippers

© AP

Toumani Camara and Portland have been unable to end their streak of three straight defeats in the NBA. The Trail Blazers lost 132-127 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 23-year-old from Brussels scored seven points, used four rebounds and provided four assists in 37 minutes and 27 seconds of playing time. He also made himself noticed with a fantastic block.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

After this fourth defeat in a row, Portland is fourteenth (out of fifteen) in the Western Conference with six wins against sixteen defeats. Only San Antonio, which lost its seventeenth game in a row and thus set a negative club record (93-82 at Houston), has a worse report in the west (3-19). Washington (3-19) and Detroit (2-21) are in the basement in the East.

Portland plays its next game in two days against Utah, which is in twelfth place in the Western Conference with seven wins against sixteen losses.

Share this: Facebook

X

