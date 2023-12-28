Home » VIDEO. World Cup leader Marco Schwarz has a serious fall during the descent in Bormio
VIDEO. World Cup leader Marco Schwarz has a serious fall during the descent in Bormio

Austrian Marco Schwarz suffered a serious fall during the descent at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Bormio, Italy, on Thursday.

During the descent, 28-year-old Schwarz flew into the safety nets halfway through the course, where he remained for several minutes. The Austrian received first medical attention on the spot and television images showed how he was limping and taken to hospital by helicopter. He appeared to have hurt his knee.

Before the start of the descent in Bormio, Schwarz was eight points ahead of the Swiss Marco Odermatt, his first pursuer, in the overall WB standings.

