Home » VIDEO. “You really look old”: Disguised dart stoppers take on unsuspecting fans in mini-tournament
Sports

VIDEO. “You really look old”: Disguised dart stoppers take on unsuspecting fans in mini-tournament

by admin

Next week it’s that time again: the World Darts Championship starts in London. While Michael Smith is defending his world title, four Belgians, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts, Mike De Decker and Mario Vandenbogaerde, are also present in England. Also present in ‘Ally Pally’: several thousand enthusiastic darts fans. And a few more lucky ones joined last week.

Paddy Power, sponsor of the World Cup, organized the ‘Ally Pally Open’, a tournament for fans who had not yet managed to get a ticket for the annual darts gala in London. But winning the event did not promise to win an easy job. World top players such as Nathan Aspinall, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen and Chris Dobey were also present.

After a true transformation, the foursome mixed with the ‘normal’ players. In duos she played all the other players home. Just before the finale the monkey comes out of the cage.

Of video:

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

See also  Tottenham and Brentford Share the Points in Thrilling Premier League Opener

You may also like

Antonio Mohamed gives his prediction for the Final...

Milan, the possible opponents in the Europa League...

The dream of a young football player in...

Junior Champion: “Snow is falling in Barranquilla!”: Vladimir...

Bucks, Pacers square off in dispute over game...

CBA regular season: Beijing Enterprises beats Fujian Xunxing...

VTCs mobilize to denounce their working conditions during...

Miguel Layún and FC Juárez exchange controversial messages

What to bet on today? Sports calendar and...

The volleyball players of České Budějovice lost to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy