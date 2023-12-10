VIDEO. “You really look old”: Disguised dart stoppers take on unsuspecting fans in mini-tournament

Next week it’s that time again: the World Darts Championship starts in London. While Michael Smith is defending his world title, four Belgians, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts, Mike De Decker and Mario Vandenbogaerde, are also present in England. Also present in ‘Ally Pally’: several thousand enthusiastic darts fans. And a few more lucky ones joined last week.

Paddy Power, sponsor of the World Cup, organized the ‘Ally Pally Open’, a tournament for fans who had not yet managed to get a ticket for the annual darts gala in London. But winning the event did not promise to win an easy job. World top players such as Nathan Aspinall, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen and Chris Dobey were also present.

After a true transformation, the foursome mixed with the ‘normal’ players. In duos she played all the other players home. Just before the finale the monkey comes out of the cage.

